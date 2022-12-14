Burnham-On-Sea’s Music for the Memory group has this week celebrated Christmas with musical activities for local people living with dementia.

The group of people with memory-related illnesses meets regularly with carers and relatives at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

The group met on Tuesday (December 13th) for their special celebration, as pictured here.

Julie Skinner, secretary, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We held our Christmas session which included singing carols and Christmas songs. The Rev. Rob read a poem written by Pamela Aires and then the Christmas bells rang out as our percussion box come out of the cupboard.”

“Each member left for home with a chocolate reindeer, a knitted cracker decoration and a card. The volunteers were thanked for giving their time and and energy into keeping this group running.”

This group is for people living with dementia and memory loss as music is well known to evoke strong memories in everybody.

It meets fortnightly on a Tuesday in Burnham Baptist Church. There is a small fee for each session, which is led by a qualified facilitator. The next session is on Tuesday 10th January 2023 at 2.30pm. Each session lasts one hour. For more information, email musicforthememoryburnham@gmail.com.