Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s popular annual Christmas concert returns on Thursday, 15th December.

The choral society will be performing at 7.30pm in the Churc of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham.

A group’s Julie Skinner says: “We will be singing Rutter’s Mass of the Children, with soloist Lowri Bufton, plus a selection of wonderful traditional Christmas music, all chosen by our M.D James Davies.”

“We will also be joined by Weston Brass, who will be playing whilst you wait for the concert to begin and joining us for some of the wonderful Christmas music.”

“Why not come and enjoy some quality Christmas music.”

Tickets are priced at £10 which includes a glass of wine & mince pie; or £6 for children including refreshments.

They are available from: Material Needs, DusiCake and Sopha in Highbridge. They are also available from our website or choir members. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

She adds: “Our new Spring term will start on Thursday 5th January 2023 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham. We will be rehearsing Haydn ‘Maria Theresa’ Mass. New members are always welcome, especially basses.”