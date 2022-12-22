Burnham-On-Sea Christmas farmers market will be held in the High Street today (Friday, December 23rd).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with a dozen stalls offering a variety of festive fare.

A spokeswoman says: “This Friday’s Market will be Burnham’s last farmers market of 2022 – we will have all of our regular producers along with some extra stalls. We have fresh meat, cheese, fruit and veg, some sweet treats, honey, pies, chilli, jams and chutneys, cider and apple juice, natural soaps and jewellery.”

Those attending are being encouraged to support Burnham’s wide variety of shops in the town centre at the same time.

This month’s stalls include:

Bath Soft Cheese – Award winning cheese

Mikes Pork- Free Range pork from the Somerset Levels.

Oven Too You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet tarts.

My Farmhouse Pantry – Homemade Jams and Preserves and Tea’s.

Bee Sweet co – Cheese Cake and Fudge

Somerset Orchard Garden – Fresh cut Flowers, Cider and Apple Juice.

Barleywood Kitchen Garden – organic fruit and Veg

Wesley Cottage Bees – Local Honey and produce straight from the Bee keeper.

Dragonfly Jewellery – Homemade Jewellery Made from Silver, Copper and Glass.

Dickies Pies – Award winning Pies.

Somerset Chilli Garden – Produce Made from Home Grown Chilli’s,

Somerset Natural Soaps – Plant Based Soap.