Highbridge’s King Alfred Sports Centre is set to close down in January, it has been announced this week.

The announcement was made last night by operators 1610, who run similar sports facilities across Somerset.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the “difficult decision” has been taken due to a downturn in business since the pandemic, and also issues with daytime access to the centre in the middle of the site at The King Alfred School Academy.

The spokesman adds: “It’s with great sadness that 1610 have made the difficult decision to close King Alfred Sports Centre on 15th January 2023 and hand back the facility to the school.”

“We would like to thank all for their support over the years. 1610 have operated the centre since 2009 and have enjoyed offering community sports, leisure and wellbeing to the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.”

“Since reopening after the pandemic, the centre has not seen the same level of business return. Daytime access to the centre is also now more difficult as the facility sits in the heart of a school site.”

“With the increasing operational costs, drop in business and daytime access difficulties, 1610 are no longer able to make it a viable business or sustain the increasing costs and losses that the Sports Centre is now making.”

“1610 will close the facility to the public on the 15th January and hand it back to the school from 31st January to enable them to use the sports facilities for curriculum use.”

”All direct debits will be cancelled from the 16th December, the centre can then be accessed on a pay as you go basis.”

The operator adds that anyone who is due a refund, including annual members, will have these processed throughout December.