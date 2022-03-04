A community hub in Burnham-On-Sea has undergone a refurbishment after being awarded thousands of pounds from the Hinkley Point C Community Fund.

The Crafty Teacup Creative Hub in Burnham’s Victoria Street is open to those living in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area, and is a space for people to meet, attend events and learn new skills.

Activities on offer range from arts and crafts, cooking, and stress management sessions. The funding has been used to buy new furniture and to expand the workshop area.

The venue has been given £4,199 from the HPC Community Fund, which is administered by Somerset Community Foundation.

It awards money to community groups and organisations that work in places that are impacted by the Hinkley Point C development.

Gill Hills, owner at The Crafty Teacup, says: “The Crafty Teacup is here to support the local community and families who have moved from Bridgwater to Highbridge recently – often due to lack of affordable housing. ”

“We’re here for anyone who is interested in learning new skills. Our learning sessions are a great alternative for those who are reluctant to take part in more formal education, because of financial constraints or other difficulties. Our centre has become a real community hub and is a great source of comfort to many local people who want to learn new skills and socialise.”

The centre says it works to address social isolation in the area. In recent years, it has seen an increase in clients and customers who have experienced mental illness and loneliness, and adults with disabilities. It is also a safe space for families to gather and socialise. The health benefits of socialisation are well known for improving mental health, and can often help people feel happier. It can also lower the risk of dementia which is considered the leading cause of death overall both nationally and in Somerset.

Val Bishop, Programmes Director at SCF, adds: “We’re delighted that the HPC Community Fund grant has enabled The Crafty Teacup to increase the level of support on offer by upgrading their workshop spaces. Since the pandemic it has become more and more important for us to help groups to provide spaces within the community that allow people to reconnect. Loneliness and isolation remain challenges for all ages and The Crafty Teacup really does have something for everyone. Like many organisations in the voluntary sector, The Crafty Teacup is playing an important role in rebuilding their local community.”

Andrew Cockcroft, Senior Community Relations Manager at Hinkley Point C said: “The Crafty Teacup is just one of the many projects and organisations benefitting from the Hinkley Point C Community Fund. We’re proud of the continued difference we are making to lives across Somerset.”

The Hinkley Point C Community Fund has funding available for projects, schemes or initiatives that will mitigate residual and intangible impacts of the Hinkley Point C build and associated projects, improve community quality of life and wellbeing, in addition to maximising the potential benefits of the construction.

To be considered for funding from the HPC Small Grants programme at the next award meeting applications must be submitted by Wednesday 30 March. The next deadline following this will be Wednesday 25 May. To find out more about grant funding from the HPC Community Fund please visit: www.hpcfunds.co.uk or call 01749 344949.

The HPC Community Fund is part of a wider £20 million commitment of funding, provided by EDF through Section 106 agreements, for communities that are affected by the development of the new nuclear power station, to promote their social, economic and environmental wellbeing and enhance their quality of life.