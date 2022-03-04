Children right across the Burnham-On-Sea area took part in World Book Day on Thursday (March 3rd), dressing up as their favourite characters from the world of literature.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March. The event has become a key part of the school calendar since it was started in 1995.

Pictured are students at King Alfred School, Brent Knoll School, Churchfield School, St Joseph’s School, and Burnham’s Fair Start Nursery.

Brent Knoll headteacher Chris Burman says: “After almost two years, it was great to be able to celebrate World Book Day again, especially in its 25th anniversary year. At Brent Knoll, we started with a whole school assembly, in which the Year 6s shared the books on offer this year.”

“Rather than dress up, the school ran a competition to decorate a potato in the style of a book character and there were dozens of fantastic entries! We also ran a book swap, which proved very popular. During the day, all the children received their WBD voucher, so everyone can get a free book.”