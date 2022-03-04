Thirty native apple trees have been planted in the Diamond Jubilee Field at Apex Park in Highbridge this week.

They were planted by Friends of Apex Park volunteer Val Morely along with Sedgemoor’s Parks Assistant Lizzie Bull. The trees have been planted in readiness for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations later this year.

These new trees will help to provide a wonderful habitat for birds and wildlife.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique, UK-wide tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year . A special interactive map has been created to track the Jubilee tree plantings on the QGC website so that everyone can share and inspire others, as well as creating a green canopy of projects to cover the country.