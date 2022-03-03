The family of a woman who died in a collision in Highbridge have issued an emotional tribute to her.



The woman was walking across the car park of Asda at about 10.40am on Friday 25th February when she was involved in a collision with a car as reported here.

Sadly, despite first aid being given by members of the public and treatment by air ambulance staff, she died at the scene.

Police say she has now been formally identified as Ruth Moxey, 84, of Mark.

Her family said in a statement issued by Police today: “Ruth was a dearly loved wife, mother, granny and great-grandma and the whole family is in shock at losing her so suddenly. We would like to thank the emergency services and everyone else involved that morning.”

Police say the family are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

A Police spokesman said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and officers would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any dashcam or other footage which could help.”

“Please call 101 with any information and give the reference 5222046606.”