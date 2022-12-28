Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson celebrated his birthday in style by extending his record run at the Alexandra Palace and progressing at the World Championships.

The two-time world champion reached both the age of 52 and also the third round after sinking talented Madars Razma in a close match.

Anderson made it 49 match wins on the ‘Ally Pally’ stage as he secured a 3-1 success over the Latvian player.

The Burnham-On-Sea resident had to produce some classy play at times to get the job done and, although a lack of action this year has seen him drop to 11th seed for the big one, he’s up for a title battle.

Anderson said afterwards: “World No.1 or No.128, I don’t care. At the end of the day, you’ve still got to beat me.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of practising with Ryan Searle. The Grand Slam, my favourite tournament, I never qualified which I usually do, so I never deserved to play in it. I was sick as a pig when I missed it. That’s the way it goes.”

“The second set I gave myself a few chances at tops and he banged in two big finishes which hurt. But I got there in the end.”

He plays Chris Dobey in the third round of the championships today (Wednesday).