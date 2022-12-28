A person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Tuesday (December 27th).

There were long delays on both sides of the motorway following the collision on the northbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 21 for Burnham-On-Sea and Weston.

The accident happened at around 11.05am, confirmed a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on the M5 northbound between junctions 22 and 21 (Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-super-Mare) at approximately 11.05am.”

“Police, paramedics and National Highways attended the scene. Initially the road was closed in both directions, but the southbound carriageway reopened soon afterwards. The northbound side was then reopened at about noon.”

“One person was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.”