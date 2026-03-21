Burnham-On-Sea emergency crews called out amid concern for person in the sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s emergency services were called out on Friday evening (March 20th) amid concern for a man seen in the sea.

Multiple 999 calls were made by onlookers on the seafront who were worried about the swimmer’s welfare.

Two RNLI lifeboats were launched from Burnham jetty, while Burnham Coastguard volunteers and Police also attended the scene. A Coastguard helicopter was also tasked to help, and was stood down en route.

A middle‑aged man was spotted in the water and was escorted safely back to shore. The crews then carried out further checks of the water to ensure no one else was in difficulty.

“We launched as a matter of urgency – the casualty was found and asssessed and handed over to the onshore paramedics and Police,” said an RNLI spokesperson.

An ambulance crew assessed the man at the scene before taking him to hospital as a precaution.

Large crowds of onlookers gathered along the seafront as the incident unfolded.