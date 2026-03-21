Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club presents bumper cheque to Cancer Research UK

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has presented a bumper cheque for £967.26 to Cancer Research UK during their annual awards evening.

Members of the club gathered on Friday (March 20th) at the Ritz Social Club in Burnham to celebrate their 2025 cart ‘Jewels of Arabia’, which came second place overall in the Juvenile category at the Somerset carnivals.

Hillview’s Chairman Duncan Britton thanked the club’s children and supporters for all their dedicated time and help through the year. He praised the children for their outstanding enthusiasm and performance.

Hillview’s Children’s coordinator Julia Rosser thanked Duncan on behalf of the club for his hard work and dedication to Hillview as Chairman for the past year, both as an individual and for the engineering for the cart generously provided by his company DLB Fabrications Ltd.

The team handed over a cheque for £967.26 to representatives from Cancer Research UK’s Vanessa Brooks-Oke from the Bridgwater branch.

This was the result of the fantastic local community in Burnham and Highbridge supporting their Christmas Cart collections in December.

The children were awarded trophies and certificates for their participation, followed by individual trophies for recognition in various categories.

Work is well underway building their 2026 entry with various fundraising events over the coming months. The 2026 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on November 9th.