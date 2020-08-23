A Burnham-On-Sea family is asking for help in finding a rare cockatiel which has escaped from his home in the town.

Aaliyah Heron says the pet cockatiel, named Joker, escape through a window from their home off Marine Drive at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

“My younger brother’s pet cockatiel managed to escape through a small gap in a bathroom window and flew off towards Apex Park and Haven Holiday Village,” Aaliyah told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“My little brother has a really strong bond with his birds and will be heartbroken if he’s not found. He received Joker as a birthday present in July so he is special.”

The bird has a distinctive ‘afro’ and is a grey colour with pale green colouring and orange cheeks.

A reward is being offered to whoever finds and hands him in. Call 07783036847 if you see him.