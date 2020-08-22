Cafes and restaurants in Burnham-On-Sea say their trade has been boosted by the Government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme which offers 50% discounts this month.

People dining at participaring restaurants and cafes signed up to the scheme can benefit from a 50% discount – up to a maximum of £10 per person – on food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has spoken to a selection of local businesses to get their feedback on how the scheme is impacting them.

Cafe Aroma in Burnham-On-Sea’s Adam Street is one of those taking part. Manager Anna Penfold, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been quite busy – we have been running two slots on Mondays to Wednesdays for afternoon teas and our full menu which have been well supported. Some slots have been fully booked days in advance. The scheme has helped our trade overall.”

Mommas Cafe in Burnham High Street also has been taking part, where Eren Singh says: “It has really helped us. Some weekdays have been like weekend days as a result. There has been a noticeable uplift in trade on days when we are usually quieter.”

Emma May at May’s Cafe in Abingdon Street adds: “We have been incredibly busy on those days. It makes the rest of the week feel quieter even we are still busy. It has been a brilliant scheme to help out small businesses like us at a difficult time.”

Steve Woods at Just Desserts in Burnham’s College Street adds: “Compared to previous weeks when we were open in July, those week days have been a lot busier with around 100 people a day coming in. It is a great scheme that’s helped our trade, although I do think it would have been better to have run it in September, a quieter month, to boost the economy.”

Those outlets taking part in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme are displaying posters in their windows to advise customers that they are registered.

Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during August.

