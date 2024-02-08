Burnham-On-Sea fire engine night

Police are investigating whether a car fire was deliberately started in Highbridge last night (Wednesday February 7th).

A fire crew from Burnham-On-Sea was called to East Avenue in Highbridge at 10.02pm where a car was alight.

A fire spokesman says: “Fire control received multiple calls to a vehicle on fire outside a property in Highbridge.”

“Control immediately mobilised one fire appliance from Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Once in attendance crews confirmed a vehicle was involved in fire and got to work using a Hose Reel Jet to extinguish it.”

“Crews confirmed that unfortunately the vehicle suffered approximately 40% damage through fire.”

“Police were requested as this was believed to be deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.

 
