Volunteers are being sought to join a beach clean-up in Berrow on Saturday (February 10th).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are inviting people to get involved by joining the February clean-up of the village’s beach following a series of high tides.

It will be the latest monthly beach clean and helpers will be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall.

Please bring footwear appropriate for muddy conditions – all equipment is supplied.

The Berrow group launched in 2018 is led by Nigel Hoy, Honour Greenslade and Sue Meads with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.