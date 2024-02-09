The applicant says in his application that he is seeking to be granted an extension to the extant planning permission which was already granted to him in 2021 for “identical proposals.”

His application states: “The proposed change of use of will not require any internal or external alterations to the building. The existing vehicular entrances are to be used to access the property and 10 parking spaces will be provided with the existing garage providing a further 2 parking spaces.”

“The building will be accessible for disabled users and visitors in accordance with the requirements of the building regulations.”

The plans show the building would follow its existing layout with six residents bedrooms on the first floor, along with one staff bedroom and two bathrooms.

Feedback is being welcomed by Somerset Council on the application, which has reference number 11/24/00011. Consultation runs until Thursday February 29th.

This new application comes after we first reported earlier this month that Burnham-On-Sea town councllors had voted to object against plans to convert the former Hillview Nursing Home into a 37-bedroom home in multiple occupation (HMO). That property is also located in Berrow Road.