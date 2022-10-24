The countdown has begun to the return of Burnham-On-Sea’s grand fireworks display.

Large crowds are expected to watch the seafront display at 6.30pm on Sunday November 6th, which is being organised by the Town Council.

Spectators will be encouraged to watch the 20-minute display from The Esplanade as the colourful fireworks are launched into the sky from the jetty, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

The fireworks – which will be launched by fireworks firm Skyburst – are a long-running tradition on the night before the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is being held on Monday November 7th.

The fireworks display will be free of charge, however spectators will be encouraged to give donations to Burnham Rotary Club’s charity collectors along the seafront.

Town councillors voted to proceed with the £9,800 costs of holding the display, saying it is an important community event in the town’s annual calendar.

A fireworks display did not go ahead in 2020 due to the pandemic but the Burnham fireworks did proceed in 2021, attracting large crowds of spectators.

The fireworks are weather dependent – for updates, check Burnham-On-Sea.com on the day.