Over 100 local residents have signed a petition to save a threatened historic tree in Burnham-On-Sea which could be cut down by the county council due to safety concerns.

As reported here, local residents have stepped in to try and save the Black Poplar at the junction of Burnham’s Rectory Road and Berrow Road.

Local resident Tanya Lambert Majewicz, who is among those concerned about the proposed removal of the tree, collected scores of signatures with supporters during Saturday’s Burnham food festival.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There is so much local support. We collected dozens of signatures calling on the council not to cut down the tree. Perhaps that’s insightful of public opinion and a reflection of how well loved this veteran tree is by the community.”

She added that an ecology report is awaited from the council following a visit and inspection of the tree by the council last week.

A Somerset County Council spokesman confirmed: “Our expert ecologist visited the tree last week to assess the presence of bats. We are currently awaiting the report which will help inform our options. Further information will be issued in due course.”