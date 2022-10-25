Tickets have gone on sale for Burnham Area Flower Club’s Christmas Floral Art evening.

A demonstration will be given by Lucy Ellis, entitled ‘Brightly Shone’ at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea on 22nd November at 7.30pm.

Lucy, an award winning National Demonstrator, will be creating six floral art arrangements around her theme.

“Her demonstrations involve creating large beautiful floral displays, entertaining a live audience and answering questions,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

”Everyone is welcome for a most enjoyable evening, seeing beautiful flowers being arranged on stage.”

“The arrangements will then be up for grabs as raffle prizes at the end of the show.”

Tickets are £15.00 from the theatre.