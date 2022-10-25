Model railway lovers will be flocking to King Alfred School in Highbridge on Saturday (October 29th) when the 2022 Vintage Hornby Train Show is held.

Train lovers old and young will enjoy the annual show, which is being organised by the Bristol and Somerset Branch of the Hornby Railway Collectors’ Association Limited.

The show is open to all and will be held in the school’s B Block from 10am until 4pm. Admission prices are £4 for adults and seniors, and free for accompanied children.

A spokesman says: “For a century the name Hornby has been synonymous with model railways.”

“On display will be Hornby O gauge and O (Dublo) scale layouts, along with other brands and additional displays of Meccano and Dinky toys, and Trade Stands

offering new and second hand products.”

Refreshments will be available all day. There is plenty of free car parking on site, with disabled spaces close to B Block and level access for wheelchairs.