Large crowds are expected in Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday, October 21st) when the town’s food and drink festival returns to the town centre.
The eat:Burnham-On-Sea Food & Drink Festival will be held from 10am until 4pm with scores of stalls set up in streets.
Organisers say there will be more than 85 local food and drink producers taking part, with plenty of live entertainment as well.
Stalls will be set up in College Street, Princess Street, Victoria Street and the High Street and inside the Baptist Church and the Princess Theatre.
Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The weather forecast has perked up and we are looking forward to a classic autumn day. We have lots of new producers alongside some Burnham-on-Sea favourites.”
“Punch & Judy shows will be held outside the Victoria Hotel from Professor Paul Wheeler.”
“We will also have a new blue badge parking zone running from The Ritz to the Victoria Hotel – with access from the Ritz end.”
“We are very pleased to be returning to The Princess Theatre for the first time since the pandemic with many stalls there as well as in local streets.”
Road closures:
Several roads in Burnham will be closed from 7am to 7pm to allow the stalls to be set up and dismantled safely — the organisers ask you to remove your vehicle before the closure goes in. You will not be permitted to drive along these roads:
High Street, Regent Street to Cross Street
College Square, John Street to Oxford Street
Regent Street, George Street to High Street
Princess Street, Princess Theatre to Victoria Street
Victoria Street, Victorage Street to College Street
Dedicated blue badge parking on Princess Street; Emergency access will be maintained.
Stalls at Burnham’s Food Festival:
The following stalls are scheduled to be at Saturday’s food festival in Burnham:
Outside the Baptist Church:
King Fin
Haverslice
Tipsy Moo Bar
College Street:
Cocoa’s
Robert Hawker Venison
Crumbcoat Bakery – NEW TO BOS
Butch & Braces
The Crepe Cart
Passion and Smoke
Toastie Guys
GingerBeard’s Preserves
Somerset Wildlife Trust
Pop’s Thai Kitchen
The Exmoor Feasting Company
Bollhayes Cider
Nutts Scotch Eggs
Anna Fraser Facepainter
Salsa Stories
The Pamper Box Co – NEW TO BOS
The Incredible Brewing Company
Quantock Steamers
Yellow Door Cottage
Victoria Street:
Into Coffee
DusiCake
Stones Cider
Boulton Spirit
Dish – NEW TO BOS
Gluten Free Picnic
Nut Tree Farm
Winnies Bakery
British Legion – BOS
Little Oak Farm Pork
Bath Soft Cheese Co
Kumbites
Country Bumpkins Catering
Punch and Judy
Dough Bros.
Princess Street:
Country Bumpkins Flipper – NEW TO BOS
Doggy Bakes
Still Sisters & Friary Drinks
Swift Renewables – NEW TO BOS
Soy Ahoy
Flapjackery
Haselbury
The Icon Bakery
The Cheese Connection – NEW TO BOS
Fawn Coffee – NEW TO BOS
High Street
Cheeky Pancakes – NEW TO BOS
Creamberry Artisan
RSPB
White Horse Honey
Glebe Farm Fruit & Veg
Flavour Burst
Gourmet Poke – NEW TO BOS
Buzbee’s Premium Tonics
RebelRox Kitchen
Riverford Organic Farmers
The Culmstock Chilli Co
Boo Cottage Botanicals
Pot 2 Pan
Be Sweet
Scone Baby Scone
Carslake Tea
Little Jack Horners Ltd
Somerset Charcuterie
Times Past Dairy
Smok’n’Chimney – NEW TO BOS
Princess Theatre:
CoCo&Ned
MaryartGB
Herby4
Bath Harvest Rapeseed Oil
Bray’s Cider
Sam’s Fudge (Somerset) – NEW TO BOS
Delicious Dauntsey – NEW TO BOS
Knolly’s Desserts – NEW TO BOS
Baptist Church
Nama’stay Fresh Mike’s Pork
Somerset natural soaps
Melissa’s Preserves
Hobbs Chocolates
Oscar ‘n’ Ollie’s Artisan Seasonings – NEW TO BOS
Grown Up Marshmallows