Burnham-On-Sea golfer picked for 2024-25 England Women’s Squad

Burnham-On-Sea golfer Patience Rhodes is celebrating after being picked for the 2024-25 England Women’s Squad.

Patience, 20, who is a member of Burnham and Berrow golf club, has been named in the new team this week.

She was part of Team GB’s Curtis Cup-winning team in August/September, as reported here, and also helped England Women win their Home Internationals, as reported here.

Patience also represented England at the European Ladies’ Team Championship in 2023 (silver) and 2024 (bronze) and the European Girls’ Team Championship in 2022. She also won Women’s & Men’s Home Internationals with England in 2023.

England Golf Women’s Performance Manager Becca Hembrough says: “2024 has been a great year for our women and girls, with a gold in the European Girls’ Team Championship and a bronze in the Women’s Team Championship, while both England Women and Girls won at their respective Home Internationals.”

“Not just that but we’ve had the likes of Lottie winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and competing at majors, and, alongside Patience and Mimi, helping GB&I win back the Curtis Cup.”

“Furthermore, with three of our women going on to become professionals, it is a testament to the great work that the England Golf coaching team and support does in helping these young players go as far as they can in the amateur game, before going on to realise their dreams in professional golf.”