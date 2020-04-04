Burnham-On-Sea and District Lions Club is to provide a few comforts to local NHS staff and carers working on the frontline of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The group has announced plans to deliver chocolate and cakes to hard-working health workers in local hospitals and health centres.

Phil Cooke, Burnham Lions President, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve recently contacted NHS workers and those working in the care industry to ask them what we could provide to make their working day a little easier in these very difficult times.”

“The response from the majority of workers was either a bar of chocolate or maybe a cake.”

“Taking this into account, we are starting on Monday 6th April with our ‘Operation Chocolate’ drop.”

“We plan to provide Weston, Burnham and Bridgwater hospitals and local doctors surgeries with cake, chocolate and maybe some fresh fruit.”

“We will also at a later date be providing the same to those working in the local care sector.”

He adds: “If anyone wishes to donate please contact Burnham-On-Sea Lions to arrange a door step pick up – text or message Phil on 07912580685.”