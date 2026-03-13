Burnham-On-Sea MP calls for parliamentary debate on Somerset flood management

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has this week urged the Government to hold a parliamentary debate on flood management in Somerset following the recent flooding seen across the county.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ashley raised concerns about how water levels are managed on the Somerset Levels and questioned whether the current system is working effectively.

He highlighted comments from the Minister for Water and Flooding, who confirmed that the Environment Agency will review its approach to water level management in the area.

Ashley said the review would look at when pumps should be activated, whether current trigger points are appropriate, and whether installing permanent pumps in certain locations could offer better long‑term value for money.

He added: “Given the agency’s decision to withdraw from main river maintenance, I ask the Leader of the House for a debate in Government time so that we can discuss these issues and the Environment Agency’s effectiveness at preventing flooding.”

In response, the Leader of the House said a meeting could be arranged with the Floods Minister, giving Sir Ashley the opportunity to outline the concerns of Somerset residents directly.

The MP says he will continue pressing for further scrutiny of flood management practices to ensure communities across the Levels are better protected during future severe weather.