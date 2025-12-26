Burnham-On-Sea MP raises policing concerns with new Somerset commander

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has met with Avon and Somerset Police’s new Somerset Commander to raise a number of crime and policing concerns reported by residents across the constituency.

The meeting with Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington took place at Bridgwater Police Centre and focused on issues including the need for more visible policing, a stronger presence in towns and villages, including Burnham and Highbridge, and ongoing worries about rural crime.

Burnham’s MP also highlighted concerns about unlawful traveller incursions and their impact on communities, landowners and businesses, as well as anti-social behaviour.

The meeting followed Chief Superintendent Edgington’s recent appointment and the launch of Avon and Somerset Police’s new geographically aligned structure, which aims to improve local leadership and strengthen neighbourhood policing.

Speaking afterwards, Ashley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Constituents regularly raise policing issues with me, and this meeting was an important opportunity to feedback those concerns directly.”

“People want to see officers out in their communities, they want firm action where it is needed, and they want reassurance that both rural and urban areas are being properly supported.”

He added: “I was clear about the issues being raised with me by constituents and I will continue to make sure that the voices of local residents are heard and understood.”