Proposals have been unveiled to determine whether approval is needed to install a 23-metre tall 5G mast in Burnham-On-Sea.

In an application to Somerset Council, Freshwave Facilities Ltd is seeking to install a monopole at Haven’s Burnham Holiday Village site in Marine Drive to boost mobile reception coverage in the area.

The firm says the pole itself would have a height of 22.5 metres, while six additional antennae apertures would reach a maximum height of 23.14m.

The planning documentats – which feature Vodafone branding – state that the project aims to resolve Burnham-On-Sea’s poor service coverage, caused by capacity issues.

Freshwave Facilities Ltd adds that the aerial’s height is determined by 5G frequencies being particularly sensitive to solid objects such as trees and buildings.

It adds: “A combination of design, topography, and natural man made features should help keep any perceived changes to views and the skyline within acceptable limits.”

Freshwave adds in its documents – which are publicly available on Somerset Council’s planning website – that 5G connectivity can be of benefit to residents’ health since many NHS services now operate on online services, as well as virtual GP appointments.

Consultation on the application – which has reference number 11/23/00094 – are welcome until November 10th, 2023.