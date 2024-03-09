A Burnham-On-Sea resident has celebrated her 101st birthday this week with a simple afternoon tea.

Rachel Kybird, who lives at The Towans care home in Burnham, celebrated with her family and fellow residents.

Towans spokeswoman Jo Boobyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Rachel is an amazing lady. Last year Rachel had several birthday celebrations with her family coming from far and wide to help her celebrate as it was a big milestone.”

“This year, Rachel had a quieter time celebrating with her daughters and friends from The Towans with a beautiful home-made cake and simple afternoon tea.”

 
