A new life-saving defibrillator has been unveiled in Highbridge following a successful community fundraising campaign.

The new equipment has been installed at Burnham and Highbridge Mens Shed in Pearce Drive, Highbridge next to the town’s Morland Hub.

Funding for the new equipment has come from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, the Men’s Shed and Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club.

Russel Gleed, Chair of Burnham and Highbridge Mens Shed, said: “We thank the council and Rotary Club for their kind support.”

“We hope the new defibrillator is never needed, but it’s so reassuring to know it’s here should it be needed. This is a busy part of the town so it makes sense to have one here.”

The fromal unveiling of the new equipment was completed on Friday (March 8th), as pictured here, by Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, Burnham Rotary Club’s Dennis Davey, and Russel Gleed with his fellow members.