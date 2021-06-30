Somerset’s newly-elected Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Shelford, is calling on people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to tell him what policing issues matter most to them by completing his Police and Crime survey.

The survey, which takes 10 minutes to complete, includes a number of questions focusing on draft police and crime priorities and objectives, which cover a range of police topics including anti-social behaviour, burglary, hate crime, rural crime and domestic abuse.

The PCC wants to ensure he is listening to communities’ concerns and thoughts and would like as many people as possible to share their views on these draft objectives.

PCC Mark Shelford, pictured, says: “The PCC’s priorities and objectives are the cornerstone of a Police and Crime Plan. As your PCC, I am the bridge between local people and the police, and it is absolutely essential that I hear from as many local people as possible, including victims of crime, about my proposed Police and Crime Plan and the direction I am setting for policing in Avon and Somerset.”

“When I came into the role, I promised I would make Avon and Somerset a safer place for everyone and part of this is listening to your views, thoughts and concerns. The survey is an opportunity for residents to tell me what they want their police service to focus on. Your voice matters.”

The 12-week survey will help shape the PCC’s statutory Police and Crime Plan for the force area.

The Plan will include various aspects about policing of the area, how the Chief Constable will be held to account, and how PCC Mark Shelford will use the money to deliver an effective and efficient police service and support other services such as victim support providers.

The Police and Crime survey will run until September. To complete the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3h78BQe