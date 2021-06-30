A Burnham-On-Sea artist has opened a new art gallery and coffee bar in the heart of the town centre.

Jax Gardiner-White has launched Gallery 1407 in Burnham High Street in place of Whites farm shop, which closed earlier this year.

Jax says she’s passionate about art and is inviting artists, sculptors and creators to showcase their work in the new gallery.

She’s been creating her own colourful artwork, exhibiting in galleries across the region for several years – and has opened up the new gallery for a wide range of art to be displayed.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve had so much positive feedback – a really good response. This is something very different in the town centre.”

“Burnham’s art scene is so inspirational and diverse – we want to showcase the best of what local people create.”

“We’re not just a space on the High Street, we will showcase artwork in a retail space that we occupy and then promote the creations through social media and regular video blogs.”

She adds: “If you’re keen to showcase your artwork, craft, sculptures and photography, then Gallery 1407 occupies a great location on the High Street in Burnham.”