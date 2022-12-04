Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI from a ‘super raffle’ held in the town.

On Thursday (December 1st), a group of Burnham fundraisers pulled out the winning tickets for their grand raffle during St Andrew’s Church Hall’s Thursday market.

Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat shop volunteer manager Mo Philp fished out the first ticket and declared Shirley Hawkins the winner of a huge hamper.

Organiser Carol Wellman said: “We owe sincere thanks to our RNLI supporters, who donated 50 plus prizes, and those who bought tickets. All the funds we raise go towards helping the RNLI save lives at sea.”