The Burnham-On-Sea area experienced its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday (September 9th) as the late summer heatwave continued.

Temperatures in the Burnham-On-Sea area reached a sweltering 29.7°C (85°F) on Saturday 3.37pm. Humidity levels have been high as well, peaking at 94%, making for an uncomfortable day.

These were the busy scenes in Burnham on Saturday when families flocked to the beach to enjoy the balmy weather and many took cooling paddles in the sea.

Council beach wardens said it had been one of the busiest days of the year on the beaches in Burnham, Berrow and Brean.

Brean beach was busy too with hundreds of motorists paying to park on the beach, pictured below.

After overnight rain early today, The Met Office predicts temperatures in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be cooler from Monday.

Stuart Harrington took this shot of a misty sunrise at Burnham Sailing Club earlier in the week.

