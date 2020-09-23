A Burnham-On-Sea student is celebrating after having a short story published in a book.

Adam Herniman, 9, who attends St Andrew’s Junior School in Burnham-On-Sea, has had his story selected for publication in the book by Young Writers.

The title, Ridiculous Writers, asked students across the country to submit a ridiculous or nonsense story in no more than 100 words.

“Adam chose to write his story about a dinosaur and a pizza and is overjoyed that he has been selected for national publication,” says the school’s Jim Gillard.

 

 
