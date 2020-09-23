Burnham-On-Sea’s Costa Coffee store re-opens to customers today (Thursday) after being closed since March due to the lockdown.

The popular coffee shop in Burnham High Street has remained shut since temporarily closing on March 23rd.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are reducing the amount of seating in the store to nine people from around 30 people before so customers can stay socially distanced.”

“There will be sanitiser, extra safety signage, a full track and trace system in place.”

“We now have new daily opening times of 8am-5pm, instead of 7am-5.30pm before.”

The store is part of a franchise of Costa shops that has recently changed ownership. We recently reported here on the re-opening date.