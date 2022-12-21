The end of last week’s icy weather conditions has led to several water mains bursting in Burnham-On-Sea, prompting the closure of a busy road in the town.

A section of Burnham Road and Highbridge Road – between the Esso roundabout and Burnham Police Station – has been closed since the weekend.

Bristol Water applied for an emergency closure of the road to allow repair work to get underway this week.

A resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Tuesday evening: “It’s day four now. There have been quite a few bursts along this stretch of road – at least four.”

Water has been pouring out of the damaged road surface in several spots. Diversions are in place for motorists while the road is closed.

However, residents say some drivers have been ignoring the closure and driving along the pavement to get around the roadworks, putting the safety of pedestrians at risk.