Around 50 cars attended a special drive-in Christmas Carols service in Brean on Tuesday evening (December 20th).

The churches of Berrow and Brean organised the 40-minute event outside Brean Country Club with dozens of people enjoing outdoor carol singing despite cold weather.

Rev Jonathan Philpott, Priest-in-Charge for Berrow and Brean, led the service and said the evening had been a “great success” and thanked all those who had attended. He also thanked the GC Music team for overseeing the lighting and sound.

 

 
