The Winter Solstice will be marked and celebrated with a special church service in Burnham-On-Sea today (Wednesday, December 21st).

The popular service at St Andrew’s Church is open to all and will be held at 5pm.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill said: “Having been postponed the last two years due to COVID, this popular service returns and is open to all and will be held on Wednesday December 21st at 5pm in the church.”

“The Solstice service is an ancient way to observe the rhythm of the year, to mark the shortest day and to celebrate the returning of the light as we pass the Winter Equinox.”

“It’s a time of reflection, peace, hope and joy as we look towards the light and warmth of the sun in the sky and in our lives. Everyone is welcome to come along and be part of this special time.”

The service includes live music and Solstice songs. Mulled Cider and Apple Juice will be served following the service.