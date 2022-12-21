Dozens of members of Burnham Moose Ladies Circle, Highbridge U3A and local churches gathered for a Christmas tea at the weekend to raise funds for a good cause.

They gathered at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street, raising funds for St Margaret’s Hospice.

Sandra Nicholson, Moose Ladies President, who organised the popular event, thanked the 90 people who’d attended. She added that it had helped the Moose Ladies exceed over £1,000 raised during this year.

She also thanked the Coastline Singers who performed a great line-up of well known songs during the afternoon.