Residents, staff and supporters of The Burnham and Highbridge Abbeyfield Society have been treated to a special festive event.

Over 30 people gathered at Abbeyfield House in Burnham’s Berrow Road for a Christmas tea, as pictured here.

Tom Ashton, Treasurer at Burnham and Highbridge Abbeyfield Society, said: “As well as games, there was beautiful singing by Lily, Grace, Molly and Fynnley who then encouraged everyone to join them in singing their favourite Christmas carols.”

“It follows after a very busy year, with events for Somerset Day, celebrations for The Queen’s Jubilee, The Queen’s funeral and a very extensive refurbishment program.”

“After numerous Covid lockdowns over the last few years and disruption caused by building works, the residents of Abbeyfield – which is a registered charity – are looking forward to living in a much more comfortable and welcoming home.”

 

 
