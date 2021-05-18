Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has launched a series of ladies coaching sessions, with 21 women signed up.

The group met for the first time at the start of May when mums and aunties of the Avenue Tennis Club junior players had a tennis lesson with coach Vinny Duddy on the Avenue’s tarmac tennis courts under the lights.

Vinny says it all began when he mentioned to one mum, Holly Piper, that he was willing to provide free tennis sessions for mums, aunties and friends in an effort to encourage them to get involved with their kids on court and to also encourage more ladies to the club.

Vinny says the first session went very well, with all the ladies getting involved, while having a laugh and learning to hit some forehands, backhands, trying serving and competing in several matches. The club is providing three free 2-hour sessions.

Tennis Manager Barry Ramsden adds: “It is great to see all eight courts being used. As well as the ladies’ course there has been Friday night social tennis on all four Astra courts and another all-adult course going on.”

The tennis club offers a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go before joining. Contact Barry on 01278 782758 or 07749 878581.

The club is also participating in an LTA initiative to get more people back into or just get them onto a tennis court and has allocated some court times for non-members to come and have a go. More details can be obtained from the LTA website or by contacting Barry at the club.

Barry said that the new course for Adult beginners and ‘rusty’ rackets wanting to get back into tennis or to take up tennis for the first time is also going really well. The club runs a variety of coaching courses throughout the weekdays with coaches Wendy Prior, Vinny and Barry which can be booked through the club or by messaging via Facebook.

There is also junior coaching on Saturday mornings for all age groups; details can be found on their website and all the coaches are available for individual lessons.

The club has several social morning tennis sessions as well as Friday night with Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday being the main ones.