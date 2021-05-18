Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students have wowed an online audience with magic, singing, art and music during a school talent show.

The King Alfred School Academy students produced an array of incredible performances during the online event.

There were student musicians, singers, artists, comic magic tricks and art work, plus much much more.

The Talent Show is an annual tradition which is usually held as a performance evening with a panel of guest judges.

This year it went ahead virtually with a judging panel which consisted of Vocal Coach and TV Presenter, Mark Delisser, BBC Radio Somerset Presenter, Claire Carter, and writer and composer Stuart Brayson.

Others were West End actors, Karl Queensborough and Simon-Anthony Rhoden, and the street artist John Doh.

Charlotte Biggs, one of the coordinators for the event, said: “We have seen some absolutely incredible talent on show.”

“We had so many entries we had to select a Top 5 and create a Visual Arts category.”

“In addition to our students, we have very talented members of staff, and we added a special category ‘Staff Entries’.

“This ranged from a comical magic trick, art work and a department sing along!”

“I have been so impressed with the level of talent we have here at TKASA, both students and staff!”

“We are also very grateful for the time and feedback our judges offered.”