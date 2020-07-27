Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has cut a ribbon to open the town’s new-look Rosewood Pub today (Monday, July 27th) following a six-figure refurbishment that came after a major fire last year.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge and Sedgemoor District Council Chairman Cllr Peter Clayton attended the grand re-opening, as pictured here.

After the ribbon cutting, the Mayor congratulated pub owners Greene King for their commitment to Burnham and refurbishing the building. Manager Karl Bryant said he is “delighted” to see the pub, which employs 40 staff, open again.

It follows a big fire at the pub in June 2019, which caused it to close its doors and undertake major repairs.

Having undergone a complete refurbishment, the Rosewood has a brand new layout, centering around a modern new bar and dining areas. As well as a more spacious floorplan, the interior benefits from a modern new look.

It has also unveiled a new ‘Pub Safe’ scheme to ensure that it complies with the Government’s social distancing guidelines and other Covid-19 safety measures.

The Rosewood is following a new set of ‘Pub Safe Promises’, designed to look after team members and ensure customers can socialise safely. The promises scheme centres around hygiene and safety, while maintaining the atmosphere of the Great British pub.

“A pub host is on hand at the entrance of the pub to welcome each customer, show them to their table and manage queues. Customers are asked to use the hand sanitiser stations at the entrance on arrival and utilise the many stations placed in key positions during their visit,” adds a spokeswoman.

“A new safe socialising layout is also in place, with clear signage to direct customers through the pub. Tables are spaced out further in-line with any government guidelines and customers will be encouraged to pre-book a table rather than stand at the bar. The bar service area has perspex screens and screening will be positioned between booths where necessary.”

Karl Bryant, general manager at the Rosewood Hungry Horse, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are all very excited to finally be able to reopen the Rosewood Hungry Horse and have been busy putting the finishing touches in place.”

“Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so we have been working hard to bring in the necessary precautions to ensure that visitors can safely socialise, whilst also keeping staff protected.”

“As well as additional safety measures being brought into place, all of our staff have undergone comprehensive training and additional team members have been recruited to keep hygiene standards high.”

“Although disappointed that we can’t mark the occasion with the big launch party that we had initially planned, we can’t wait to safely welcome our Burnham-On-Sea neighbours to the new and improved venue. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to the Rosewood Hungry Horse!”

The new-look pub offers a “variety of great value food and drinks for locals to enjoy” with a new food menu available.