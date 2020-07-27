Outbreak of Covid-19 causes closure of site making parts for Hinkley Point C

A manufacturing site where staff are making parts for the new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C has been shut down after an outbreak of Covid-19.

Twenty two staff of the 90 working at the Balfour Beatty site in Avonmouth have contracted Coronavirus, leading to the closure of the site until further notice

A deep clean of the site was carried out over the weekend – and NHS test and trace staff were alerted.

Balfour Beatty confirmed on Monday (July 27th) there has been no impact on the construction site at Hinkley Point C.

A spokesperson said: “Having engaged with Public Health England and Bristol City Council we have now taken the responsible decision to close the facility until further notice to reduce the potential further spread of Covid-19.”

“The NHS’ Test and Trace procedure has so far shown no impact on the Hinkley Point C main construction site, which the Avonmouth facility serves as part of the wider supply chain.”

“We continue to engage with all those affected and remain committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public.”

The spokesperson said enhanced hygiene and cleaning measures were in force at all its sites, with social distancing being observed and temperature checks being carried out on staff.