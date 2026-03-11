Burnham resident shines at Crufts as Eurasier Coda charms vsitors

Burnham-On-Sea resident Nicola Morris enjoyed a memorable day at Crufts when she took part in the popular Discover Dogs section with Coda, her Eurasier, attracting visitors keen to learn about the rare breed.

Nicola, along with her daughters Ehlana and Hayley, and her husband Jon, spent the day introducing the gentle and increasingly popular Eurasier to dog lovers from across the country.

Coda proved a star attraction, happily meeting visitors and showing off simple tricks including sitting, giving his paw, and lying down.

Nicola said the family were delighted by the interest: “Coda loved all the attention, and it was wonderful to share information about the Eurasier’s temperament and care needs. We handed out stickers and leaflets, and it was a great day for all of us.”

Eurasiers are a relatively new breed, first developed in Germany during the 1960s by crossing a Chow Chow with a Wolfspitz. In 1972, Samoyed lines were introduced, creating the calm, loyal, and strikingly beautiful companion breed known today.

Nicola and her family are dedicated Eurasier breeders under the Sardothien Eurasiers kennel name. They are committed to producing healthy, well‑socialised puppies from 2027 onwards, with all their dogs undergoing full health testing.

Coda is currently the only stud Eurasier in the UK from his particular Czech bloodline, and he has completed an extensive series of health checks.

Specialist vets have tested his eyes, hips, elbows, and thyroid, while local vets have carried out patella examinations and blood tests. Nicola emphasises that maintaining the breed’s health and temperament is their top priority.

The family are members of the Eurasier Society UK, and anyone interested in using Coda as a stud must go through the society’s official process.

Alongside Coda, the family also own Anari, a cream Eurasier imported from Norway. She brings valuable new bloodlines into the UK, and Nicola says they hope to welcome puppies from Anari after October 2027.

Nicola says the family were thrilled to help raise awareness of the Eurasier at Crufts:

“It’s a breed many people haven’t met before, so being able to share their wonderful nature was really special.”