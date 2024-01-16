Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to host a leading Carpenters tribute act in February.

The Carpenters Experience is coming to Burnham’s Princess Theatre for an evening of non-stop hits on Friday 16th February at 7.30pm.

“The UK’s leading Carpenters show, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and a band full of top-class musicians, captures the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter,” says a Princess spokesperson.

“Karen’s silky contralto is combined with Richard’s delightful piano and seamless harmonies in this big production that brings Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Solitaire, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know, Only Yesterday and dozens more classic songs to the stage.”

Tickets, priced at £23.50, are available at: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-carpenters-experience-3/