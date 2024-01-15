A growing new Pubwatch group formed in Burnham-On-Sea to promote safer drinking environments for customers says it has already seen success.

The group of publicans, pictured, is working closely with Burnham-On-Sea Police and aims to improve communication between licensed premises across Burnham and Highbridge.

“Since starting the new Pubwatch scheme, we have worked with the Police and three people have been banned from local pubs due to anti-social behaviour,” says a spokesperson.

“The new Pubwatch group has around a dozen Burnham and Highbridge pubs taking part, plus one in Brean, to share information about issues such as anti-social behaviour, counterfeit money, thefts and drug dealing.”

“The previous Pubwatch scheme had run succesfully for several years but fizzled out around the start of the pandemic.”

The new group also has the support of Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade, which says it supports encouraging a safe business environment for pub customers and staff.