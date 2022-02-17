A Burnham-On-Sea resident is celebrating this week after winning Burnham Ritz Social Club’s Super Lotto top prize.

Simon Bethall scooped the £2,779.69 Ritz Super Lotto winner after a prize pot built up over the past 24 weeks.

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, says: “Simon choose the lucky numbers 6, 9 and 12. Simon said that when he got a phone call from the Ritz he was sat fishing and couldn’t believe and was amazed to receive the news!”

The lotto is run exclusively for Ritz members and costs £1 per week with the draw taking place at 3pm every Saturday.

Paul adds: “Every week as the price money increases more and more people partake in the draw to try and win the money.”

“It was great to present Simon with the money the following day.”

“He even took the decision to donate £100 to our Charity of the Year, BARB. A new draw starts this week.”