Burnham-On-Sea’s Stoddens Road is to close for three days this week for work to install a new fire hydrant.

Somerset Council says a temporary road closure will be in place from the junction with Southern Lea Road, westwards for a total distance of 56 metres.

The closure order will enable Bristol Water to replace a fire hydrant along the roadway.

The roadworks are scheduled to start on Tuesday 5th March and last until Thursday March 7th. A diversion route will be in place for motorists uising an alternative route.

For information about the works being carried out, contact Bristol Water on telephone number 0117 934 1189 quoting reference number ttro704375N.