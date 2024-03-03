Members of the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital raised over £550 for hospital projects when they gathered for their ‘Spring Party Night’ at Brean Country Club on Friday evening (March 1st).

The party night has a theme of ‘march into spring’ with attendees invited to wear flowers or yellow clothing.

Lipinski entertained the audience, playing some great songs for those present to dance away the night. The tombola hosted by Linda and Lucy Hamilton raised a huge £550.

Ceri Joyce, Chairman of the Friends says: “It was so good to see so many friends of the hospital gathered together for an evening of fun and laughter.”

“The staff at the venue were great – they did us proud, serving the food and working the bar. We went back in time with ladies dancing around a handbag!”

“The venue at Brean Country Club is always a lovely place to dance away the evening, and thanks go to Alan House who lets us have the function room free of charge as a way of supporting the hospital.”

The funds raised will go towards equipment to help the staff and patients at the hospital.